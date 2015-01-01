SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Johnson DA, Hogan M, Marriot R, Heaney LM, Bailey SJ, Clifford T, James LJ. J. Cannabis Res. 2023; 5(1): e28.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s42238-023-00183-y

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Cannabidiol (CBD)-containing products are sold widely in consumer stores, but concerns have been raised regarding their quality, with notable discrepancies between advertised and actual CBD content. Information is limited regarding how different types of CBD products may differ in their deviation from advertised CBD concentrations. Therefore, CBD concentrations were quantified and compared in aqueous tinctures, oils, e-liquids and drinks.

Keywords

Accuracy; Cannabidiol; Product label; United Kingdom

