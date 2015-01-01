|
Citation
|
Johnson DA, Hogan M, Marriot R, Heaney LM, Bailey SJ, Clifford T, James LJ. J. Cannabis Res. 2023; 5(1): e28.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Cannabidiol (CBD)-containing products are sold widely in consumer stores, but concerns have been raised regarding their quality, with notable discrepancies between advertised and actual CBD content. Information is limited regarding how different types of CBD products may differ in their deviation from advertised CBD concentrations. Therefore, CBD concentrations were quantified and compared in aqueous tinctures, oils, e-liquids and drinks.
|
Keywords
|
Accuracy; Cannabidiol; Product label; United Kingdom