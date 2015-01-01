|
Morris NL, Schwieters KR, Tian D, Craig CM. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2024; 198: e107490.
38325184
The J-turn intersection is a novel roadway design which decreases the points of conflict at an intersection, by restricting straight crossing and left-turning movements from the minor road across the highway. The novelty of the intersection design may lead to driver errors and dissatisfaction. This study provides an examination of how naïve or first-time drivers may initially navigate J-turns during their first and early exposures to the novel intersection design. Thirty-six participants with limited previous experience and knowledge of J-turns participated in a simulation study to examine their acceptance of J-turns and left turning navigational performance at three simulated J-turn intersections in counterbalanced order, each featuring one of three signage levels.
Driver error; J-turn; Navigation; Public acceptance; Restricted crossing U-turn intersections; Simulation