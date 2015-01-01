Abstract

The J-turn intersection is a novel roadway design which decreases the points of conflict at an intersection, by restricting straight crossing and left-turning movements from the minor road across the highway. The novelty of the intersection design may lead to driver errors and dissatisfaction. This study provides an examination of how naïve or first-time drivers may initially navigate J-turns during their first and early exposures to the novel intersection design. Thirty-six participants with limited previous experience and knowledge of J-turns participated in a simulation study to examine their acceptance of J-turns and left turning navigational performance at three simulated J-turn intersections in counterbalanced order, each featuring one of three signage levels.



RESULTS revealed participants committed slightly more frequent minor errors (e.g., inefficient lane selection) and significantly more major errors (e.g., missed U-turn) during the first J-turn exposure and these errors tended to decline during subsequent exposures, while moderate severity errors (e.g., risky lane change) slightly increased. Participants' J-turn acceptance significantly declined following simulated driving exposure. The decline in J-turn acceptance was found to be greater among participants who experienced major severity errors; however, more frequent minor errors were associated with increased acceptance. Signage level had little effect on errors, but participants preferred improved signage or on-road markings to guide crossing movements. This work suggests that advanced educational programs and community initiatives should be utilized to prepare drivers for how to navigate J-turns rather than only rely on J-turn exposure to improve driver performance and acceptance.

