Abstract

AIM: The aim is to examine the risk of cerebral palsy, seizures/epilepsy, visual- and hearing impairments, cancer, injury/poisoning and child abuse in children with and without a congenital anomaly up to age 5 and 10 years.



METHODS: This is a population-based data linkage cohort study linking information from the European Surveillance of Congenital Anomalies network (EUROCAT) and birth registries to hospital discharge databases. We included 91 504 live born children with major congenital anomalies born from 1995 to 2014 from nine EUROCAT registries in five countries and 1 960 727 live born children without congenital anomalies (reference children). Prevalence and relative risk (RR) were estimated for each of the co-morbidities using Kaplan-Meier survival estimates.



RESULTS: Children with congenital anomalies had higher risks of the co-morbidities than reference children. The prevalences in the reference children were generally very low. The RR was 13.8 (95% CI 12.5-15.1) for cerebral palsy, 2.5 (95% CI 2.4-2.6) for seizures/epilepsy, 40.8 (95% CI 33.2-50.2) for visual impairments, 10.0 (95% CI 9.2-10.9) for hearing loss, 3.6 (95% CI 3.2-4.2) for cancer, 1.5 (95% CI 1.4-1.5) for injuries/poisoning and 2.4 (95% CI 1.7-3.4) for child abuse.



CONCLUSION: Children with congenital anomalies were more likely to be diagnosed with the specified co-morbidities compared to reference children.

Language: en