Abstract

Indonesia is at high risk of disasters. Therefore, nursing is expected to play a role in disaster risk reductions in communities. This study aimed to implement the Disaster Preparedness Training Integration Model based on Public Health Nursing (ILATGANA-PHN) to increase the Capacity of community in natural disaster-prone areas by assessing the preparedness level of families and communities in disaster-prone areas. The research method was developed in two stages, including the model preparation stage and the model implementation stage. This research was in the 2nd stage, namely the model impelementation stage. The research design, at the model implementation stage, used the one-sample pre-post test without control group design. The respondents were assessed before and after the ILATGANA-PHN training intervention. The sample size was calculated using the sample size calculation formula for the experimental research design without controls. The samples of the study were 78 people. The result of the research described the ILATGANA-PHN training concepts, including the instrument, curriculum, process, module, and maintenance patterns for the training process. The intervention had a significant effect on increasing the independent preparedness of the people in Kendeng Community, Sugih Mukti Village (ƿ 0.000 ≤ 0.005) in terms of four preparedness parameters, namely knowledge and attitudes about disasters (KA), disaster preparedness plans (PE), disaster warnings (WS), and resource mobilization community (RMC). Nurses have the opportunity to take responsibilities for empowering the community capacity in the disaster area through the implementation of ILATGANA-PHN training. The integrated training model for disaster preparedness based on Public Health Nursing (ILATGANA-PHN) is effective in increasing the community capacity, especially in disaster managements, in disaster-prone areas.

