Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to examine the associations between depressive symptoms, body mass index (BMI), waist circumference, waist-hip ratio and multimorbidity among community-dwelling older adults. We also examine the interaction effects between depressive symptoms, BMI, waist circumference and waist-hip ratio on multimorbidity among older adults in India.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted, and the data were obtained from the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI) wave-1, with a sample of 31,464 older adults aged 60 years and above (men-15,098 and women-16,366). We used multinomial logistic regression to explore the independent associations between depressive symptoms, obesity-measures, and single and multimorbidity. We also estimated the interaction effects of depressive symptoms and obesity-measures on multimorbidity.



RESULTS: The prevalence of multimorbidity was higher among individuals with depressive symptoms (39.22%) than individuals with no depressive symptoms (29.94%). Adjusted models indicated that older adults with depressive symptoms had higher odds of single and multimorbidity [(AOR = 1.40, 95% CI: 1.17-1.68) and (AOR = 1.85, 95% CI: 1.58-2.16), respectively]. Similarly, in comparison to the normal BMI category, overweight and obese older adults were more likely to report single morbidity [(AOR = 1.62, 95% CI: 1.37-1.92 and (AOR = 2.14, 95% CI: 1.67-2.75), respectively] and multimorbidity [(AOR = 2.00, 95% CI: 1.72-2.33) and (AOR = 3.77, 95% CI: 2.94-4.82), respectively].



CONCLUSION: The findings revealed that the presence of depressive symptoms, overweight or obesity, and high-risk anthropometric measures such as high-risk waist circumference and high-risk waist to hip ratio significantly increased the risk of morbidity among older adults in India. Thus, it is suggested to adopt an integrated public health policy approach to control depressive symptoms and high-risk body composition to strategically prepare against the elevated risk of multimorbidity among ageing populations.

Language: en