Citation
Bowman TG, Lininger MR, Oldham JR, Smetana RM, Kelshaw PM, Beidler E, Campbell TR, Walton SR, Munce TA, Larson MJ, Didehbani N, Cullum CM, Rosenblum DJ, Cifu DX, Resch JE. Brain Inj. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
PMID
38324635
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To investigate whether routine daily activities (RDA), non-prescribed exercise (Non-ERx), or prescribed exercise (ERx) were associated with recovery from sport-related concussion (SRC) in collegiate athletes.
Language: en
Keywords
exercise; exercise prescription; head injury; Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI); rehabilitation