Lazeron-Savu E, Lenaert B, Dijkstra J, Ponds R, van Heugten C. Brain Inj. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38324645
PURPOSE: Evidence-based treatments for fatigue after brain injury are scarce and often not personalized. An approach to foster personalization is Experience Sampling Methodology (ESM), consisting of repeated daily measurements of fatigue and related factors in daily life. We investigated the feasibility and usability of a novel six-week ESM-based intervention for fatigue after brain injury.
acquired brain injury; Dutch multifactor fatigue scale; experience sampling method; Fatigue; personalized feedback intervention