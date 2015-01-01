Abstract

PURPOSE: Evidence-based treatments for fatigue after brain injury are scarce and often not personalized. An approach to foster personalization is Experience Sampling Methodology (ESM), consisting of repeated daily measurements of fatigue and related factors in daily life. We investigated the feasibility and usability of a novel six-week ESM-based intervention for fatigue after brain injury.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Ten individuals with acquired brain injury (six men; four women) aged between 36-70 years (M = 53.3, SD = 12.9) used a mHealth application for three days each week during six-weeks; seven completed the intervention. Momentary fatigue, activities, mood, worrying, and social context were assessed with ESM and participants received weekly personalized feedback by a therapist..



RESULTS: 56% of ESM-questionnaires (568/1008) were completed, providing detailed insights into individual fatigue patterns. No statistically significant decrease in response rate was found over the course of treatment. Qualitative feedback from participants revealed increased insight into factors underlying fatigue, and no problems with treatment duration or difficulties using the app. Five participants showed a decline in fatigue level during treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: This pilot study provides initial support for the feasibility and usability of this novel blended-care intervention, aimed at alleviating fatigue through personalized feedback and treatment strategies.

