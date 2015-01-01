Abstract

For infants that present with intracranial hemorrhage in the setting of suspected abusive head trauma (AHT), the standard recommendation is to perform an evaluation for a bleeding disorder. Factor XIII (FXIII) deficiency is a rare congenital bleeding disorder associated with intracranial hemorrhages in infancy, though testing for FXIII is not commonly included in the initial hemostatic evaluation. The current pediatric literature recognizes that trauma, especially traumatic brain injury, may induce coagulopathy in children, though FXIII is often overlooked as having a role in pediatric trauma-induced coagulopathy. We report an infant that presented with suspected AHT in whom laboratory workup revealed a decreased FXIII level, which was later determined to be caused by consumption in the setting of trauma induced coagulopathy, rather than a congenital disorder. Within the Child Abuse Pediatrics Research Network (CAPNET) database, 85 out of 569 (15 %) children had FXIII testing, 3 of those tested (3.5 %) had absent FXIII activity on qualitative testing, and 2 (2.4 %) children had activity levels below 30 % on quantitative testing. In this article we review the literature on the pathophysiology and treatment of low FXIII in the setting of trauma. This case and literature review demonstrate that FXIII consumption should be considered in the setting of pediatric AHT.

