Abstract

There is scarcity of global data on suicide attempts (SA). The higher frequency of mental disorders places women at a higher risk for SA. Mental disorders (MD) are ranked first in the Global Burden of Diseases (GBD) in terms of years lived with disability (YLD) and common mental disorders (CMD) affect women the most. IN this light, the present study aimed to investigate the impact of CMD during pregnancy, as well as 6 to 9 years after birth, on SA in women who were registered in the Family Health Strategy from the town of Recife, Pernambuco, Brazil. This study consisted of two stages of a prospective cohort. 643 adult women were included. The prevalence of CMD in stage I (pregnancy) and in stage III (six to nine years after birth) were, respectively, 19.3% and 12.6%. The incidence of SA was 10.9%. The multivariate analysis demonstrated a cumulative effect of CMD for SA: only during pregnancy (OR 5.4; 95%CI 2.2-13.3); only in the third stage (OR 5.8; 95%CI 2.3-14.9); and in both stages (OR 6.0; 95%CI 2.5-14.4). The increase of CMD in women increases the chances of SA, hence the importance of implementing public policies for women's health, especially for those with a history of mental disorders and unhealthy habits, and those who suffer violence.

Language: en