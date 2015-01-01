Abstract

The objective was to assess the prevalence of bullying victimization and associated factors among adolescents in the city of Pelotas, Rio Grande do Sul. A cross-sectional school-based study was conducted with 795 ninth grade students from 25 urban municipal schools linked to the School Health Program. Bullying was assessed using questions that addressed the occurrence, frequency, location, type of violence suffered and how much it bothers the victims. Gross and adjusted analyses were performed by Poisson regression. Approximately 71% of the students reported having suffered bullying, and school was the location of greatest occurrence (86.7%). Among the types of aggression suffered, "nicknames" was the most recurrent complaint (88.4%), followed by exclusion or isolation (26.6%). Victimization was more frequent among girls (PR 1.13; 95%CI 1.02-1.27), students with non-white skin color/race (PR 1.16; 95%CI 1.05-1.29), who have already tried tobacco (PR 1.14; 95%CI 1.03-1.27), dissatisfied (PR 1.42; 95%CI 1.27-1.58) or indifferent (PR 1.21; 95%CI 1.02-1.43) about their bodies, and who were overweight (PR 1.15; 95%CI 1.04-1.27). The results show that bullying is a frequent practice in the school environment, pointing to the need for educational practices aimed at reducing and preventing this type of violence.



O objetivo foi avaliar a prevalência de vitimização por bullying e seus fatores associados entre adolescentes da cidade de Pelotas, RS. Estudo transversal de base escolar realizado com 795 alunos do 9o ano do ensino fundamental de 25 escolas municipais urbanas vinculadas ao PSE. O bullying foi avaliado por meio de perguntas que abordaram a ocorrência, a frequência, o local, o tipo de violência sofrida e o quanto isso incomoda as vítimas. Análises bruta e ajustada foram feitas por regressão de Poisson. Aproximadamente 71% dos estudantes relataram ter sofrido bullying, a escola foi o local de maior ocorrência (86,7%). Entre os tipos de agressões sofridas, "apelidos" foi a queixa mais recorrente (88,4%), seguida por exclusão ou isolamento (26,6%). A vitimização foi mais frequente entre as meninas (RP 1,13; IC95% 1,02-1,27), estudantes com cor da pele/raça não branca (RP 1,16; IC95% 1,05-1,29), que já experimentaram tabaco (RP 1,14; IC95% 1,03-1,27), insatisfeitos (RP 1,42; IC95% 1,27-1,58) ou indiferentes (RP 1,21; IC95% 1,02-1,43) em relação ao corpo e que apresentavam excesso de peso (RP 1,15; IC95% 1,04-1,27). Os resultados mostram que o bullying é uma prática frequente no ambiente escolar, apontando para a necessidade de práticas educativas voltadas para a redução e prevenção desse tipo de violência.



Palavras-chave:

Bullying; Violência; Escolares; Adolescentes

