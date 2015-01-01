Abstract

Since its origin in the surgical medicine of the 17th century, trauma research has had multiple interpretations and has been associated either with visible injuries to organs and tissues, or with the influence of pathogenic psychic agents on memory, consciousness and personality. With the intensification of the role of classification systems since DSM-III, the phenomenon of trauma came to be incorporated into the psychiatric realm through Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and destined finally to the constraints of neuroscientific research. Based on a narrative review, this article will address one of the fundamental epistemological premises for this transition, which informs how psychological trauma gained autonomy over anatomical descriptions to be reclassified, around a century later, as an essentially bodily phenomenon and incorporated into the jargon of neurosciences.



Desde o seu nascimento na medicina cirúrgica do século XVII, a pesquisa do trauma admitiu interpretações múltiplas e associadas ora às lesões visíveis de órgãos e tecidos, ora à influência de agentes psíquicos patogênicos sobre a memória, a consciência e a personalidade. Com o aprofundamento do papel dos sistemas classificatórios desde DSM-III, o fenômeno do trauma será incorporado ao prisma psiquiátrico através do Transtorno de Estresse Pós-Traumático e destinado, finalmente, à circunscrição da pesquisa neurocientífica. A partir de revisão narrativa, este artigo abordará uma das premissas epistemológicas fundamentais para essa transição, que informa como o trauma psicológico ganhou autonomia sobre as descrições anatômicas para ser, cerca de um século depois, por ela reanexado enquanto fenômeno essencialmente corporal e aderido à gramática das neurociências.



Palavras-chave:

Trauma Psicológico; Transtorno de Estresse Pós-Traumático; Neurociências; Psicopatologia

