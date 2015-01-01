SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dutta P, Baishya R. Clin. Exp. Optom. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Optometrists Association Australia, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1080/08164622.2024.2311692

PMID

38325849

Abstract

Concussion, which is usually associated with head injuries, has received considerable attention in recent years because of its possible long-term cognitive and visual consequences. The review summarised the mild traumatic brain injury literature. Pupillary dynamics, which are primarily mediated by the autonomic nervous system, play an important function in regulating the amount of light entering the eye, but they can be dramatically impacted after a concussion. This can result in aberrant pupillary responses, which may have ramifications for light sensitivity, a common post-concussion symptom. In concussed individuals, accommodation and vergence - the visual processes responsible for focusing on near and distant objects - might be interrupted, potentially leading to fuzzy vision, eyestrain, and difficulty with tasks that require precise visual coordination. Understanding the delicate interplay between these three components of vision in the setting of concussions is critical for creating more targeted diagnostic and rehabilitative techniques, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for those who have had head injuries.


Language: en

Keywords

Accommodation; concussion; pupil; vergence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print