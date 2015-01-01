Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emerging research suggests morning cannabis use may be associated with using more cannabis and experiencing more cannabis-related consequences. This paper examined whether months when young adults reported morning cannabis use (use between 6:00AM and 12:00PM) were associated with cannabis use frequency, negative cannabis-related consequences, and changes in cannabis use disorder (CUD) symptoms.



METHODS: Participants were 778 young adults (M(age)=21.11 years, 58.5% female) enrolled in a longitudinal study on substance use and social role transitions. Eligible participants were 18-23 years old at screening and reported past-year alcohol use. Participants completed a baseline survey, 24 consecutive monthly surveys, and a follow-up survey 30 months after baseline. Aims were tested using multilevel models and multiple regression.



RESULTS: Analyses were limited to cannabis use months (N=4719; 28.9% of sampled months) and participants who reported cannabis use at least once (N=542; 69.7% of all participants). Morning use was reported in 12.3% of cannabis use months and at least once by 23.6% of participants who reported using cannabis. Relative to non-morning use months, morning use months were associated with greater cannabis use frequency and more negative consequences. However, the association between morning use and negative consequences was not statistically significant after controlling for cannabis use frequency. The percentage of cannabis use months with morning use was positively associated with increased CUD symptoms at the 30-month follow-up, relative to baseline.



CONCLUSIONS: Morning cannabis use may be a useful marker of high-risk cannabis use and may contribute to the maintenance and worsening of CUD over time.

