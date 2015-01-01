|
Citation
|
Palamar JJ, Fitzgerald ND, Carr TH, Rutherford C, Keyes KM, Cottler LB. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38326175
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Psilocybin, the principle psychoactive component in "shrooms", is regaining acceptance in therapeutic settings, leading to media coverage of medical benefits associated with use. Possession is also becoming increasingly decriminalized throughout the United States. There is a lack of data on prevalence of shroom use, but trends in law enforcement seizure data can provide one indicator of shroom availability in US communities. We determined whether seizures of shrooms have shifted between 2017 and 2022.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Drug laws; Drug seizures; Psilocybin; Surveillance