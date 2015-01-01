Abstract

This study aimed to identify risk and protective factors for suicidal tendencies among college students by exploring current mental health, personal experiences, family environment, and school adaptation. A total of 11,504 freshmen in China were recruited. Suicidal tendencies were assessed using the Adolescents Suicidal Tendencies Scale (ASTS), while explored risk and protective factors included mental health assessed by the Symptom Checklist-90 (SCL-90), campus adaptation using the College Student School Adaptation Scale, and Personal Situation Survey. Single-factor Logistic regression analysis, correlation analysis, and hierarchical regression analysis were used to analyze the risk and protective factors affecting suicidal tendencies. The results showed that in terms of personal experience, self-injury behavior (OR = 3.522, 95% CI [3.256, 3.811]), sexual assault experience (OR = 2.603, 95% CI [2.374, 2.855]) and lack of friendship relationship (OR = 2.249, 95% CI [2.076, 2.436]) were the most significant risk factors. Regarding family environment, parenting style (OR = 2.455, 95% CI [2.272, 2.652]), parent-child relationship (OR = 2.255, 95% CI [2.092, 2.429]) and violent conflict (OR = 2.164, 95% CI [2.015, 2.324]) were the most prominent risk factors. For protective factors, life satisfaction (OR = 0.330, 95% CI [0.304, 0.359]) and rest quality (OR = 0.415, 95% CI [0.386, 0.447]) were the most significant protective factors. In addition, Symptom Checklist-90 was positively correlated with suicidal tendencies (r = 0.541, 95% CI [0.522, 0.560], p < 0.001), while school adaptation was negatively correlated with suicidal tendencies (r = - 0.590, 95% CI [- 0.579, - 0.601], p < 0.001). After considering demographic variables, psychological symptoms, school adaptation and other risk and protective factors, the hierarchical regression model could explain 48.9% of the variance of suicidal tendencies. The study emphasizes a range of multidimensional risk and protective factors for suicidal tendencies. This enhanced understanding is crucial in aiding the design of future intervention studies targeted at improving the mental health of college students.

