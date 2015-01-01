Abstract

BACKGROUND: An increasing group of elderly patients is admitted after low energy falls. Several studies have shown that this patient group tends to be severely injured and is often undertriaged.



METHODS: Patients > 60 years with low energy fall (< 1 m) as mechanism of injury were identified from the Stavanger University Hospital trauma registry. The study period was between 01.01.11 and 31.12.20. Patient and injury variables as well as clinical outcome were described. Undertriage was defined as patients with a major trauma, i.e., Injury Severity Score (ISS) > 15, without trauma team activation. Statistical analysis was performed using the Chi-squared test for categorical variables and the Mann-Whitney U test for continuous variables.



RESULTS: Over the 10-year study period, 388 patients > 60 years with low energy fall as mechanism of injury were identified. Median age was 78 years (IQR 68-86), and 53% were males. The location of major injury was head injury in 41% of the patients, lower extremities in 19%, and thoracic injuries in 10%. Thirty-day mortality was 13%. Fifty percent were discharged to home, 31% to nursing home, 9% in hospital mortality, and the remaining 10% were transferred to other hospitals or rehabilitation facilities. Ninety patients had major trauma, and the undertriage was 48% (95% confidence interval, 38 to 58%).



CONCLUSIONS: Patients aged > 60 years with low energy falls are dominated by head injuries, and the 30-day mortality is 13%. Patients with major trauma are undertriaged in half the cases mandating increased awareness of this patient group.

