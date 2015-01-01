|
Egenasi CK, Benedict MA, Adefuye AO, Madu LU. Health SA Gesondheid 2024; 29: e2434.
(Copyright © 2024, Department of Nursing Science, Rand Afrikaans University)
38322366
BACKGROUND: South Africa has one of the highest incidences of rape globally. Understanding the epidemiological pattern of rape is needed to inform the design of effective intervention programmes for rape prevention and management of alleged rape cases. AIMS: To investigate important epidemiological patterns associated with rape in Kimberly, Northern Cape Province, South Africa. SETTING: The Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital (RMSH) forensic unit.
epidemiological pattern; rape; Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital; sexual assault; South Africa