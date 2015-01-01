SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Egenasi CK, Benedict MA, Adefuye AO, Madu LU. Health SA Gesondheid 2024; 29: e2434.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Department of Nursing Science, Rand Afrikaans University)

DOI

10.4102/hsag.v29i0.2434

PMID

38322366

PMCID

PMC10839233

Abstract

BACKGROUND: South Africa has one of the highest incidences of rape globally. Understanding the epidemiological pattern of rape is needed to inform the design of effective intervention programmes for rape prevention and management of alleged rape cases. AIMS: To investigate important epidemiological patterns associated with rape in Kimberly, Northern Cape Province, South Africa. SETTING: The Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital (RMSH) forensic unit.

METHODS: A descriptive, retrospective cross-sectional clinical audit of rape cases.

RESULTS: The majority (93.3%) of the alleged rape victims were women, with a mean age (SD) of 21.6 years (11.3); the male population made up 6.7% of the cases, with a mean age (SD) of 10.5 years (6.9). The highest incidence of alleged rape in the male population was seen in the age group ≤ 16 years (81.8%) and for women 17-30 years (50.3%). Most of the incidents occurred at the perpetrators' homes (42.7%); on the days Fridays (14.6%), Saturdays (29.9%) and Sundays (23.2%); at night up to midnight 20:00-23:59 (32.9%) (p = 0.01) and involved threats of violence (55.5%). The majority (56.0%) of the perpetrators were known to the victims.

CONCLUSION: Important information about the victims and circumstances in which rape occurs as reported herein can be used to inform the design of effective intervention programmes for sexual crime prevention and management in Kimberly, South Africa. CONTRIBUTION: This study helped to advance knowledge and understanding of the epidemiological pattern associated with rape in Kimberley, Northern Cape Province of South Africa.


Language: en

Keywords

epidemiological pattern; rape; Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital; sexual assault; South Africa

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print