Gumede L, Nkosi PB, Sibiya MN. Health SA Gesondheid 2024; 29: e2381.
(Copyright © 2024, Department of Nursing Science, Rand Afrikaans University)
38322375
BACKGROUND: A pertinent issue impacting patient treatment outcomes is the nondisclosure of traditional medicine (TM) use to Allopathic medicine practitioners (AMPs). For years, TM has been a controversial practice, with patients often using it alongside allopathic medicine without disclosing their use. It is imperitive to learn and understand the experiences of AMPs regarding the disclosure of TM use in Gauteng province to enable them to provide the best possible treatment outcomes for patients who use TM.
Language: en
Allopathic medicine practitioners; belief systems; consultation; cultural and ethnic reasons; non-disclosure; patient treatment outcomes; stigmatising; traditional medicine