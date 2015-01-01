Abstract

Bullying and peer victimization among medical and health sciences students is a public health issue. This is owing to its detrimental impact and greater risk of psychiatric diseases and psychopathology in childhood, adolescence, and adulthood. As a result, a descriptive cross-sectional research study was conducted to investigate the prevalence of bullying and its influence on self-esteem, anxiety, and depression among medical and health sciences university students in RAS Al- Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. Approximately 369 students from MBBS, BDS, B Pharm, and BSN colleges were selected. The instruments included sociodemographic questions, bullying queries, the Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale, and the Primary Care Anxiety and Depression Scale. Participants averaged 21.49 ± 2.95. 34.1 % of medical students were bullied. 44.4 % of individuals were called insulting names, making verbal bullying the most common method. The linear regression analysis of bullying data shows that girls (53.2 %) are bullied more than boys (46.8 %). Bullied individuals had a mean score of 43.30 ± 19.74, indicating a higher rate of depression and anxiety. Bullied students had a mean score of 44.62 ± 9.94, indicating lower self-esteem. Significant differences were observed in relation to bullying when considering the variables of the university year, mother's education, and previous experience of bullying (P = 0.002, 0.038, 0.001). It is imperative that universities establish comprehensive protocols to identify instances of such behaviour and provide necessary assistance to victims and their families.

Language: en