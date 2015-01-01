Abstract

Homeowners are significantly more prepared for disasters than renters. However, disaster preparedness among subsidized renters is an understudied topic despite their increased vulnerability to negative disaster outcomes. Previous research shows that one in three subsidized units is at risk for exposure to disasters, relative to one in four unsubsidized rental units, and one in seven owner-occupied units. Subsidized housing residents often fall into many vulnerable statuses that would make them less prepared than renters and owners. Using 2017 American Housing Survey data, we examine differences in household disaster preparedness by housing tenure, with and without controls for such factors. Logistic regression analyses indicate that subsidized renters are significantly less prepared than unsubsidized renters, and both renter types are significantly less prepared than homeowners, controlling for demographic and neighborhood characteristics. The policy implications of this research are considered as they relate to the location and management of subsidized housing in an era of climate change.

Language: en