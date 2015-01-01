Abstract

BACKGROUND: As the opioid crisis continues to affect communities across the United States, new interventions for screening and prevention are needed to mitigate its impact. Mental health diagnoses have been identified as a risk factor for opioid misuse, and surgical populations and injury survivors are at high risk for prolonged opioid use and misuse. This study investigated the implementation of a novel opioid risk screening tool that incorporated putative risk factors from a recent study in four trauma units across Wisconsin.



METHOD: The screening tool was implemented across a 6-month period at four sites. Data was collected via monthly meeting notes and "Plan, Do, Study, Act" (PDSA) forms. Following implementation, focus groups reflected on the facilitators and barriers to implementation. Meeting notes, PDSA forms, and focus group data were analyzed using the consolidated framework for implementation research, followed by thematic analyses, to generate themes surrounding the facilitators and barriers to implementing an opioid misuse screener.



RESULTS: Implementation facilitators included ensuring patient understanding of the screener, minimizing staff burden from screening, and educating staff to encourage engagement. Barriers included infrastructure limitations that prevented seamless administration of the screener within current workflows, overlap of the screener with existing measures, and lack of guidance surrounding treatment options corresponding to risk. Recommended solutions to address barriers include careful timing of screener administration, accommodating workflows, integration of the screening tool within the electronic health record, and evidence-based interventions guided by screener results.



CONCLUSION: Four trauma centers across Wisconsin successfully implemented a pilot opioid misuse screening tool. Trauma providers and unit staff members believe that this tool would be a beneficial addition to their repertoire if their recommendations were adopted. Future research should refine opioid misuse risk factors and ensure screening items are well-validated with psychometric research supporting treatment responses to screener-indicated risk categories.

