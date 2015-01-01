|
Citation
Xu K, Fu J, Yang J. Int. J. Public Health 2024; 69: e1606641.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38322304
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: In countries with conservative attitudes towards sex and limited resources to prevent child sexual abuse, culturally adapted CSA prevention programs are essential. This study outlines a randomized controlled trial evaluating the effectiveness of the Doll program for preventing CSA in the specific context of China.
Language: en
Keywords
*Child Abuse; *Child Abuse, Sexual/prevention & control; Child; child sexual abuse; China; CKAQ-RIII; Educational Measurement; evaluation; Humans; intervention; Parents; prevention; Program Evaluation; Sexual Behavior