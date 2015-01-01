Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In countries with conservative attitudes towards sex and limited resources to prevent child sexual abuse, culturally adapted CSA prevention programs are essential. This study outlines a randomized controlled trial evaluating the effectiveness of the Doll program for preventing CSA in the specific context of China.



METHOD: 181 children were pre-tested and post-tested (5 weeks later) for knowledge of sexual abuse prevention. Children were assigned to one of three groups; 1) child only (n = 60); 2) child and parent (n = 60); and 3) control (n = 61).



RESULTS: Children in groups 1 and 2 showed significant increases (p < 0.001) in scores on the Appropriate Touch Scale (ATS) and the Inappropriate Touch Scale (ITS), whereas those in the control group did not show a significant increase in ATS scores, but their scores on ITS significantly increased (p < 0.001). Children in group 2 showed significantly increased ITS scores compared to group 1 (p = 0.016).



CONCLUSION: Doll program effectively enhances children's CSA prevention knowledge, with parental engagement demonstrating a positive impact on the program.

