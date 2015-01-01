SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Xu K, Fu J, Yang J. Int. J. Public Health 2024; 69: e1606641.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.3389/ijph.2024.1606641

PMID

38322304

PMCID

PMC10838781

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In countries with conservative attitudes towards sex and limited resources to prevent child sexual abuse, culturally adapted CSA prevention programs are essential. This study outlines a randomized controlled trial evaluating the effectiveness of the Doll program for preventing CSA in the specific context of China.

METHOD: 181 children were pre-tested and post-tested (5 weeks later) for knowledge of sexual abuse prevention. Children were assigned to one of three groups; 1) child only (n = 60); 2) child and parent (n = 60); and 3) control (n = 61).

RESULTS: Children in groups 1 and 2 showed significant increases (p < 0.001) in scores on the Appropriate Touch Scale (ATS) and the Inappropriate Touch Scale (ITS), whereas those in the control group did not show a significant increase in ATS scores, but their scores on ITS significantly increased (p < 0.001). Children in group 2 showed significantly increased ITS scores compared to group 1 (p = 0.016).

CONCLUSION: Doll program effectively enhances children's CSA prevention knowledge, with parental engagement demonstrating a positive impact on the program.


Language: en

Keywords

*Child Abuse; *Child Abuse, Sexual/prevention & control; Child; child sexual abuse; China; CKAQ-RIII; Educational Measurement; evaluation; Humans; intervention; Parents; prevention; Program Evaluation; Sexual Behavior

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print