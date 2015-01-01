SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sebastião E, Siqueira V, Bakare J, Bohn L, Gallo LH. J. Appl. Gerontol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/07334648241230403

PMID

38323893

Abstract

This study examined the prevalence and the impact of fear of falling (FOF) on physical activity (PA), sedentary behavior (PA), and physical function in older adults living in a continuing care retirement community (CCRC). Ninety-three older adults were included and self-reported assessed on PA and SB. Further, participants' physical function was assessed using a collection of measures of valid objective tests. Independent t test was used to compare the dependent variables between FOF groups, and analysis of covariance (ANCOVA) was used to control for assistive device usage. FOF was prevalent in 47.3% of the sample and PA and SB did not differ between FOF groups (p >.05). ANCOVA revealed that performance on several physical function tests remained significantly better (p <.05) for the no FOF group compared to the yes group. Our findings demonstrated similar levels of PA and SB between FOF groups, but worse physical function for older adults reporting FOF.


Language: en

Keywords

elderly; falls; institutionalized elderly; risk factors; sedentary time

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print