Abstract

Childhood abuse has been associated with adverse medical, psychological, behavioral, and socioeconomic outcomes in adulthood. Despite this, limited research explores the connection between childhood abuse and unintended pregnancy during adulthood. Notably, existing studies have predominantly focused on high-income countries, leaving a significant gap regarding low- and middle-income nations. This study aims to investigate the impact of childhood physical, sexual, and psychological abuse on the prevalence of unintended pregnancies and explore the interaction effects of childhood abuse on unintended pregnancy occurrences. The cross-sectional survey study was conducted between October 2015 and January 2016 in the Chandpur District of Bangladesh. Data were collected from 426 married women aged 15-49 years who had at least one child of six months or younger. The assessment of child abuse pertains to the mother's own experiences of childhood abuse and not abuse inflicted on her child. The prevalence of childhood physical, psychological, and sexual abuse was 37%, 26%, and 15%, respectively. About 25.1% of their most recent pregnancies were unintended. Notably, women with a history of childhood sexual abuse were twice as likely to experience unintended pregnancy compared to those without such a history. Furthermore, a dose-response connection was observed between the combined exposure of all categories of childhood abuse and a higher risk of unintended pregnancy. These findings highlight the need for targeted interventions, such as comprehensive sex education, accessible mental health support, and improved child protection frameworks, to address the potential repercussions of maternal childhood abuse and reduce the incidence of unintended pregnancies.

