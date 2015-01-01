Abstract

This study considered whether experiencing cybervictimization is associated with increased recognition of cybervictimization intervention opportunities (i.e., witnessing others' cybervictimization), as well as greater engagement in self-protective (e.g., changing usernames and privacy settings) and other-protective cybervictimization bystander response behaviors. We collected cross-sectional self-report data from an age-diverse (M = 46.29 years, SD = 19.14, range = 15-93) national sample (n = 3002). We hypothesized that: (1) personal experiences with cybervictimization would be associated with increased reports of witnessing opportunities to intervene when others are cybervictimized, greater self-reported use of active bystander behaviors in witnessed situations, and greater use of self-protective strategies; (2) We also expected that engagement in self-protective behaviors would be positively associated with engagement in other-protective bystander behaviors in response to witnessed cybervictimization. To test our hypotheses, we estimated a structural equation model wherein four latent variables were constructed: cybervictimization experienced, witnessed opportunities to intervene, engagement in self-protective behaviors, and engagement in other-protective cybervictimization bystander behaviors. As hypothesized, cybervictimization was associated with witnessing more opportunities to intervene in other's cybervictimization, greater self-reported use of active cyber bystander behaviors, and greater engagement in self-protective strategies. However, the strength of two associations was moderated by age, with stronger relationships between cybervictimization and witnessing opportunities to intervene as well as engaging in bystander behavior for older as compared to younger participants. Contrary to hypothesis, there were no significant associations between use of self and other protective behaviors. Furthermore, greater witnessing of cybervictimization was associated with less engagement in bystander behavior in the final model. The implications for existing bystander intervention programs are described. Longitudinal studies of these associations in multiple age groups and among different cultural groups remain necessary.

