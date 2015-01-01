|
Citation
|
An S, Welch-Brewer C, Tadese H. J. Interpers. Violence 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38323567
|
Abstract
|
This study provides critical evidence of the diversity of college students' experiences with intimate partner violence (IPV) and their informal and formal help-seeking behaviors at a historically Black college and university (HBCU). The study collected data on college students (N = 266) in fall 2021 using a one-site cross-sectional survey data.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Black college students; college students; dating violence; HBCU; help-seeking behavior; intimate partner violence; racial health disparity