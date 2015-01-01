Abstract

The results of prior research concerning the effects of repeated concussions have been mixed. The aim of this study was to evaluate how concussion outcomes and presentation changed within patients who were evaluated at a concussion specialty clinic multiple times with a concussion. Subjects included 202 patients aged 10-21 years who presented to a specialty concussion clinic for multiple concussions and were followed through formal clearance. First, growth curve models were estimated to determine recovery time and initial symptom burden across the multiple injuries. Second covariates were added to these models to evaluate which demographic, risk factor, or injury variables predicted any change that did occur in evaluation or outcome variables. Models indicated that each subsequent concussion linearly resulted in significantly fewer days to recovery (-4.62 days, p<.047) across three concussions, and significantly lower (and linear) symptom scores on the postconcussion symptom scale (PCSS) (-2.16, p =.05). More severe presentation (i.e., days to recovery; higher symptom score) was significantly associated (-.62, p=.005) with greater improvement in recovery time (-.62, p=.005) and symptom burden (-.56, p<.001) at subsequent injuries. No covariates were significantly associated with improvement (or lack thereof) at subsequent injuries. This study suggests that full concussion recovery through a multidisciplinary clinic is associated with less severe subsequent concussive injuries and quicker recovery.

