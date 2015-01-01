Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the prevalence of bullying among schoolchildren and to study the correlation between bullying and a specific type of malocclusion, self-esteem, oral health-related quality of life (OHRQoL), the need for orthodontic treatment and socioeconomic status.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional study. SETTING: Low, middle and high socioeconomic-class schools in the same educational district in Cairo, Egypt. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 324 Egyptian schoolchildren aged 11-14 years.



METHODS: Validated questionnaires were used to assess self-reported bullying frequency and intensity, self-esteem and OHRQoL. The Index of Orthodontic Treatment Need (IOTN) was used to assess the orthodontic treatment need and the participants' occlusion was classified according to the British Standard Incisors (BSI) classification.



RESULTS: Bullying was found to be prevalent in 61.7% of the sample. Regression analysis revealed that participants with a Class II division 1 incisor relationship had the highest odds ratio (OR) for predicting bullying (OR = 1.86, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.38-2.15). Being bullied was significantly associated with lower self-esteem (OR = 0.47, 95% CI = 0.13-0.78), worse OHRQoL (OR = 2.73, 95% CI = 1.95-3.15) and a high need for orthodontic treatment, as determined by the IOTN Dental Health Component score (OR = 1.33, 95% CI = 1.05-1.95) and IOTN Aesthetic Component score (OR = 1.52, 95% CI = 1.12-1.88). Moreover, participants in high and middle socioeconomic-class groups had a lower OR for predicting bullying than those in the low socioeconomic-class group (OR = 0.27, 95% CI = 0.13-0.54).



CONCLUSION: The bullying prevalence among Egyptian schoolchildren aged 11-14 years was very high. The prevalence of bullying was higher in schoolchildren with higher orthodontic treatment need and Class II division 1 incisor relationship. Bullying was correlated to poor self-esteem as well as poor OHRQoL. In addition, low socioeconomic status was found to be a potential predictor for bullying.

Language: en