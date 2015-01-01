Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although the risk factors for patellofemoral dislocation are clearly defined, risk factors for osteochondral fracture (OCF) after patellar dislocation are not as well defined. The aim of this study was to investigate the risk factors for OCF by evaluating patients with and without OCF after first-time acute patellar dislocation.



METHODS: This multicenter study was conducted as a retrospective examination of the radiologic measurements on the magnetic resonance imaging of 306 patients. The patients were divided into the OCF group and non-OCF group, and OCFs were grouped according to whether the fracture was in the patella or femur. Patellar height, patellar lateralization, trochlear morphology, patellofemoral matching, and patella types were evaluated on patient magnetic resonance imaging. The presence of joint hypermobility in the patients was determined according to the Beighton scale score. The injury mechanisms of the patients were grouped as sports-related injuries, injuries resulting from simple falls, and injuries during daily activities.



RESULTS: A total of 120 OCFs were detected in 108 (35.2%) patients, of which 96 (80%) were in the patella and 24 (20%) in the femur. The rate of OCF after sports-related injuries was found to be significantly higher than in other injury mechanisms (P=0.001). More joint hypermobility was detected in patients without OCF (P=0.041). The measurements of tibial tubercle-trochlear groove, tibial tubercle-posterior cruciate ligament distance and lateral patellar displacement were statistically higher in cases with OCF (P=0.001). In patients with normal joint mobility, the rate of OCF localization in the patella was significantly higher (P=0.035). No correlation was found between any other parameters and OCF (P>0.05). The absence of joint hypermobility and the measurements of tibial tubercle-trochlear groove distance, tibial tubercle-posterior cruciate ligament distance, and lateral patellar displacement were independent risk factors for the incidence of OCF according to the logistic regression analysis.



CONCLUSIONS: The absence of joint hypermobility and patellar lateralization are independent risk factors for the occurrence of OCF after first-time patellar dislocation. Sports-related injury is a nonindependent risk factor for the presence of OCF. In patients with normal joint mobility, the incidence of OCF in the patella is higher than in the femur. These important factors should be considered when evaluating patients and starting their treatment. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III-retrospective cohort study.

