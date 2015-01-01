SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ciesinski NK, Drabick DAG, Berman ME, McCloskey MS. J. Personal. Disord. 2024; 38(1): 34-52.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Guilford Publications)

DOI

10.1521/pedi.2024.38.1.34

PMID

38324246

Abstract

Intermittent explosive disorder (IED) is characterized by recurrent reactive aggression. IED is associated with significant personality pathology that is suggestive of higher levels of general personality disorder (PD). However, little is known about how personality factors impact the severity and presentation of IED. The present study employed a latent class analysis to assess for distinct PD symptom classes within IED and to evaluate whether these classes differed in terms of severity and behavioral presentation. Statistical and clinical indicators revealed a four-class model, with latent classes distinguished primarily on general levels of PD symptoms (low, moderate, high). However, the two moderate PD symptom classes were distinguished from other classes on avoidant PD. In addition, classes differed in terms of severity and presentation, suggesting important implications for both general PD and avoidant PD comorbidity within IED.

RESULTS provide further insight into the heterogeneity within IED and suggest a more nuanced approach in treating this serious condition.


Language: en

Keywords

*Disruptive, Impulse Control, and Conduct Disorders; *Personality Disorders; aggression; Aggression; external validation; Humans; intermittent explosive disorder; latent class analysis; Latent Class Analysis; Personality; personality disorder

