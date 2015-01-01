SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Broekhof R, Nordahl HM, Eikenæs IUM, Selvik SG. J. Personal. Disord. 2024; 38(1): 19-33.

(Copyright © 2024, Guilford Publications)

10.1521/pedi.2024.38.1.19

38324247

There is a lack of studies that have prospectively examined adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) in association with a personality disorder (PD). Data from a sample of 8,199 adolescents first assessed for ACEs were linked with subsequent data from the Norwegian Patient Register in order to obtain diagnoses of a PD in adulthood (after a 14-year follow-up). We used logistic regression analysis. Any type of ACE gave a 3.8-fold higher risk of developing a PD. Abuse, more specifically emotional abuse, came out as one of the strongest predictors. Of the adolescents who developed a PD, approximately 90% had a history of ACE. The results of this study support the importance of assessing ACEs, such as abuse, neglect, and household dysfunction, in the diagnostic procedure and treatment for PD.


*Adverse Childhood Experiences; Adolescent; adolescents; adverse childhood experiences; Child; child maltreatment; follow-up; household dysfunction; Humans; internal working models; Longitudinal Studies; personality disorders; Personality Disorders; prospective design; Prospective Studies

