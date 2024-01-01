Abstract

Black gay and bisexual male adolescents and young adults (BGBMA/YA) are at higher risk for suicidal outcomes given their minoritized and stigmatized identities at the intersection of race and sexual orientation. This study explores key developmental assets, including family support and family communication, and their role in preventing depression symptoms and suicidal outcomes among BGBMA/YA. A cross-sectional survey was administered to participants (N = 400, M(age) = 23.46, SD = 2.59) recruited through Amazon M-Turk, community-based organizations, and social media sites. A path analysis was conducted to examine associations among external assets (family support, communication about sex and drugs with parents, open family communication), depression symptoms, and suicidal attempts and plan to die by suicide. About 28 % of respondents reported a suicide attempt in the past 12 months. Depression symptoms and communication about sex and drugs with parents were positively associated with plan to die by suicide. Family support was negatively associated with depression symptoms. Depression symptoms were positively associated with suicide attempts. Family support was indirectly and negatively associated with suicide attempts. Suggestions for future research and policy implications are discussed.

Language: en