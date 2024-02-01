|
Macdonald-Gagnon G, Stefanovics EA, Potenza MN, Pietrzak RH. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2024; 171: 263-270.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38325107
Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) is a mental disorder characterized by excessive anxiety and worries that impair daily functioning. While prior work has documented the prevalence and correlates of GAD and subthreshold GAD (SGAD) in clinical samples, contemporary data on the epidemiology of anxiety symptoms are lacking, particularly in higher-risk populations such as military veterans. To address this gap, we analyzed data from a large, nationally representative sample of U.S. veterans to examine the: prevalence of probable GAD and mild anxiety symptoms measured using a brief screener; sociodemographic and military characteristics associated with anxiety symptoms; and psychiatric and functional correlates of anxiety symptoms.
Anxiety symptoms; Epidemiology; Generalized anxiety; Veterans