Abstract

Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) is a mental disorder characterized by excessive anxiety and worries that impair daily functioning. While prior work has documented the prevalence and correlates of GAD and subthreshold GAD (SGAD) in clinical samples, contemporary data on the epidemiology of anxiety symptoms are lacking, particularly in higher-risk populations such as military veterans. To address this gap, we analyzed data from a large, nationally representative sample of U.S. veterans to examine the: prevalence of probable GAD and mild anxiety symptoms measured using a brief screener; sociodemographic and military characteristics associated with anxiety symptoms; and psychiatric and functional correlates of anxiety symptoms.



RESULTS revealed that a total of 7.9% (95% confidence interval [CI] = 6.7-9.3%) and 22.1% (95%CI = 20.5-23.9%) of veterans screened positive for probable GAD and mild anxiety symptoms, respectively. Relative to veterans without anxiety symptoms, those with probable GAD and mild anxiety symptoms were younger, more likely to be female and racial/ethnic minorities, and more likely to have served 2+ deployments. Further, a "dose-response" association was observed between anxiety symptom severity and clinical correlates, with robust associations observed between probable GAD and poorer mental health, suicidal thoughts and behaviors, and functional impairment. Mild anxiety symptoms showed intermediate magnitude associations with these outcomes.



RESULTS of this study suggest that 3-of-10 U.S. veterans report anxiety symptoms. While the use of a brief screener to assess mild anxiety symptoms and probable GAD is limited, findings underscore the importance of a dimensional approach to assessing anxiety symptoms and associated clinical and functional characteristics in veterans.

