Abstract

Research into sexual consent among college students often focuses on gender and Greek community involvement differences. However, few studies have validated sexual consent measures used for such comparisons. The present study applied a structural equation modeling (SEM) framework to assess the psychometric properties and measurement invariances of two prevalent sexual consent measures across Greek membership and gender groups - the Sexual Consent-Related Behavior Intentions Scale and the Alcohol and Sexual Consent Scale. After establishing measurement invariance, the latent group means were tested between genders and Greek community status. The results with 501 college men (318 fraternity members and 183 non-fraternity members) and 1506 college women (1187 sorority women and 319 nonsorority women) suggested that both scales achieved scalar invariance, permitting confident usage for comparisons across Greek memberships and genders. The latent mean analyses revealed significant differences in intentions to negotiate sexual consent and beliefs regarding alcohol-involved sexual assault among the different groups.

Language: en