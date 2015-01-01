|
Of the 14 US states that banned abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in 2022, 5 allow exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape. But even these exceptions fail to grant the abortion access that they promise, resulting in rape-related pregnancies far outstripping the number of legal abortions, according to research published in JAMA Internal Medicine.
