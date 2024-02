Abstract

Almost half of people with sports-related traumatic brain injuries (TBIs)--and more than 30% of people with "mild" sports-related TBIs for whom computed tomography scans revealed no abnormalities--continued to experience disability at 6 months, according to findings in JAMA Network Open.



People with sports-related TBIs tended to recover better than people with non-sports-related TBIs in the study, which included more than 4300 patients aged 16 years or older. Specifically, they had fewer postconcussion symptoms, including mental health issues like anxiety and posttraumatic stress disorder. Despite that, the 2 groups of patients had similar levels of long-term functional impairment.



The results "indicate that even among individuals with sports injuries considered to be mild, many would benefit from systematic follow-up," the researchers wrote.

