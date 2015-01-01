Abstract

In 1996, the US Congress passed the Dickey Amendment, effectively removing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC's) ability to fund firearm injury prevention research. Similar limitations were placed on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in 2011. These restrictions chilled firearm injury prevention research funding and publications.1-3 In 2013 and 2018, the Dickey Amendment's meaning was clarified. In 2020, 2021, and 2022, congress appropriated $12.5 million each to NIH and CDC for firearm injury prevention research.4 This study quantifies trends in firearm injury prevention research funding associated with these events, examining awarded federal extramural grants, registered clinical trials, and publications in the US from 1985 to 2022.

Language: en