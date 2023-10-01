Abstract

Injuries involving the conjoint tendon or its attached muscles, the short head of the biceps brachii (SHB) and the coracobrachialis (CB), are extremely rare, particularly in both muscles simultaneously. Taking a broad view, to the best of our knowledge, there are only five published reports of SHB/CB injuries. Of these, only three have documented complete tears of both muscles. Additionally, this is the first case to describe concomitant lateral antebrachial nerve injury. Furthermore, there are no published reports of conservative treatment in cases of complete SHB/CB tear as each of the previously published reports attempted surgical management. Thus, the natural history of this condition and the role of nonoperative management is not defined. Consistent with two out of three previously reported cases, our case had a mechanism of injury involving a tow-rope while wakeboarding. Therefore, the purpose of this report is to outline the unique presentation of this uncommon pattern of injury and to detail both the reasoning behind and the results of the nonoperative treatment approach that was employed. The consensus based clinical case reporting guidelines were followed on the writing of this article.

