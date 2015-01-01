Abstract

BACKGROUND: While subthalamic nucleus deep brain stimulation (STN-DBS) improves the quality of life (QoL) of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD), the clinical parameters that predict this improvement remain debated. This retrospective study explored whether preoperative motor, cognitive, and affective parameters predict QoL or its components at 6 and 12 months after STN-DBS surgery.



METHODS: QoL was assessed with the Parkinson's Disease Questionnaire-39 (PDQ-39) before (baseline), at 6 months (N = 90) and 12 months (N = 63) after STN-DBS surgery. Changes in the PDQ-39 and its subdomains were analysed with Wilcoxon signed-rank tests. In total, seven motor, cognitive, and affective parameters recorded at baseline were used in multiple linear regressions to predict QoL and its subdomains.



RESULTS: QoL had improved significantly at six months post STN-DBS surgery. After 12 months, this effect remained significant but was less pronounced. At both time points, significant improvements in mobility, activities of daily living, stigma, and bodily discomfort were present. Correlation and linear regression analyses showed that preoperative QoL status and changes in QoL at 6 and 12 months after surgery were driven by preoperative dopaminergic medication, as well as motor (UPDRS-III medOFF and PIGD-subscore medOFF) and affective (HADS anxiety and depression) symptoms. In contrast, preoperative cognitive performance did not predict QoL at any time point.



CONCLUSION: Data show that preoperative motor and affective symptoms drive both QoL baseline status and changes in QoL after STN-DBS surgery. Thus, these clinical parameters need to be assessed appropriately to provide comprehensive presurgical advice to patients suffering from PD.

