Abstract

BACKGROUND: The 12-item Anterior Cruciate Ligament-Return to Sport after Injury (ACL-RSI) scale was developed to assess the psychological readiness of patients to return to sports after ACL reconstruction (ACLR). A short (6-item) English version was also developed, which has shown to have good reliability and validity.



PURPOSE/HYPOTHESIS: We aimed to develop and validate a French version of the short ACL-RSI scale. We hypothesized that the same questions would remain in the selection as the English version and that the French version of the scale would have the same psychometric properties. STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study (diagnosis); Level of evidence, 3.



METHODS: The full 12-item French ACL-RSI scale was administered to 1000 patients who had undergone ACLR surgery. Reliability (Cronbach alpha) and factor analysis of the full scale were determined. Item selection and elimination process was conducted to develop a short (6-item) version. The same methodology was used to develop the English short ACL-RSI scale. A minimal (3-item) version was also developed and assessed.



RESULTS: Internal consistency of the full version of the French ACL-RSI was found to be high (Cronbach alpha =.95), suggesting item redundancy. The short (6-item) version was also found to have high internal consistency (Cronbach alpha =.92) and was strongly correlated with the full version (r = 0.98). The minimal (3-item) version was also found to have high internal consistency, as well as a strong correlation with the full version (r = 0.94).



CONCLUSION: The French version of the short (6-item) ACL-RSI scale was valid, discriminant, consistent, and reproducible. The minimal (3-item) version was also found to be useful and more efficient to collect the information provided by the full ACL-RSI in a French-speaking population.

Language: en