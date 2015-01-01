|
Zimmerman GM, Fridel EE, Trovato D. PLoS One 2024; 19(2): e0297346.
(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)
38324526
Research indicates that the burden of violent death in the United States is disproportionate across racial and ethnic groups. Yet documented disparities in rates of violent death do not capture the full extent of this inequity. Recent studies examining race-specific rates of potential years of life lost-a summary measure of premature mortality-indicate that persons of color may die at younger ages than their counterparts, leading to increased trauma among surviving family members, friends, and communities. This study examines racial and ethnic disparities in potential years of life lost among people who died by homicide and suicide. We calculated potential years of life lost using life expectancy values specific to each racial and ethnic group, thereby isolating racial differences in potential years of life lost due to violence.
Language: en