Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The authors reviewed the literature on finance-based interventions used to improve clinical and psychosocial outcomes among adults experiencing mental disorders, substance use disorders, or both.



METHODS: A systematic review of the peer-reviewed literature, published from 1900 to 2022, was conducted. Only studies with participants with a mental disorder or a substance use disorder, a structured finance-based intervention or program, a quantitative dependent variable in a behavioral health outcomes domain, and a defined research design were included. Studies were rated with a quality assessment tool, and overall evidence (levels I-VII) for the outcomes was rated.



RESULTS: In total, 544 articles were identified, screened for eligibility, and reduced to 55 articles. These articles were rated by two independent raters, and 18 articles were ultimately included. Of these 18 articles, four reported findings of randomized controlled trials (RCTs), one conducted a secondary analysis of an RCT, and the remaining articles were observational studies. The most studied intervention was representative payeeship, which reduced substance use and enhanced money management, showing the strongest evidence for improving outcomes among adults with behavioral health conditions. Weaker evidence suggested that financial education and assistance interventions could improve health care utilization and other psychosocial outcomes among individuals with mental or substance use disorders.



CONCLUSIONS: Level II-V evidence indicates that finance-based interventions can improve outcomes among adults experiencing behavioral health conditions. Further research is needed to assess the impact of interventions beyond representative payee programs on objectively measured outcomes.

