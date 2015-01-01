SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Park EJ, Lee MS, Bae SM, Kim HS, Hong M, Kim E, Lee SK, Kim J, Bhang SY. Psychiatry Investig. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)

10.30773/pi.2023.0202

38321890

OBJECTIVE: The Children in Disaster: Evaluation and Recovery (CIDER) program in Korea was developed to treat children and adolescents exposed to trauma. This study aimed to demonstrate the effectiveness of the CIDER through a comparison with controls.

METHODS: A total of 85 participants consisted of the intervention group (n=41) and control group (n=44). We assessed the changes in trauma-related symptoms, depression, anxiety, and improvements in quality of life before and after the intervention.

RESULTS: In total, bullying and school violence (44.7%) were the most common trauma, followed by sexual abuse (17.6%). Acute stress disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) accounted for 41.2%, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and developmental disorder were the most common comorbidities (51.8%). The symptoms of trauma, depression, anxiety, and quality of life improved significantly in the intervention group, while the control group did not show significant changes.

CONCLUSION: Compared with the control group, the CIDER improved symptoms and quality of life in children and adolescents who had experienced trauma. The CIDER program was practical and easy to apply, even for different ages, types of traumas, and comorbidities.


Anxiety; Depression; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Psychosocial intervention; Quality of life

