Park EJ, Lee MS, Bae SM, Kim HS, Hong M, Kim E, Lee SK, Kim J, Bhang SY. Psychiatry Investig. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)
38321890
OBJECTIVE: The Children in Disaster: Evaluation and Recovery (CIDER) program in Korea was developed to treat children and adolescents exposed to trauma. This study aimed to demonstrate the effectiveness of the CIDER through a comparison with controls.
Language: en
Anxiety; Depression; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Psychosocial intervention; Quality of life